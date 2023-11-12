Dry Sunday, Sunny Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are again starting the morning in the 30s but we wont be there for long. Temperatures should reach the upper 40s-lower 50s this afternoon thanks in part to both some sunshine and winds turning towards the south.

Those winds from the south will become breezier with time today which will slowly bring some warmer air into Mid-Michigan. Those winds will eventually gust between 15-20 mph this evening and overnight.

That being said, we will remain warmer tonight as we will be in and out of cloud cover and winds continue to pull up warmer air.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun with dry conditions today.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Tomorrow will likely be roughly 5 degrees warm as temperatures head for the middle 50s during the afternoon.

Wind pick up further, gusting between 20-30 mph, especially during the afternoon as winds begin to shift back towards the northwest.

Expect sunny skies with dry conditions Monday, and clear skies with dry conditions Monday night.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.