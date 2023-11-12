Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured

A circus lion was captured after hours on the loose near Rome. (SOURCE: Polizia di Stato)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lion that escaped a circus and prowled the streets of an Italian town has finally been captured.

People in the town of Ladispoli, near Rome, were advised to stay indoors for hours Saturday.

The lion was seen in a local waterway and then later back in town.

It was tracked with a geolocator, sedated and returned to the circus.

According to those at the scene, the lion was in good condition although frightened and in a state of mild hypothermia.

Authorities said they are looking into reports that the lion may have been let loose on purpose.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Man charged with killing a Michigan woman whose body was found in a pickup faces new charges
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
‘It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for’: Family mourns teen girl found dead in car with another teen
Car vs. semi crash in Tuscola County.
Woman hospitalized after getting rear-ended by semi
Meth seized during a traffic stop.
Huron Co. man charged with felony drug possession, delivery
Firefighters respond to a double house fire in Buena Vista Twp. on Saturday, November 11.
Fire destroys home in Buena Vista Twp; firefighters give winter safety tips

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital and people trapped inside say they cannot flee
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Suspect released in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
A circus lion was captured after hours on the loose near Rome. (SOURCE: Polizia di Stato)
Escaped circus lion seen on geolocator