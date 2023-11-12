Festival of Trees returns to mid-Michigan for 34th year

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Christmas is only 43 days away—but who’s counting?

The Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region’s annual Festival of Trees returned to Midland this weekend. Serving as the group’s main fundraiser, it’s an early kick off to the holiday season. Visitors can stroll through over a hundred heavily-decorated Christmas trees, raffling to win their favorites.

“This is how we make all of our money to give back to the community over the years—we give back with grants, special projects, leadership training for our members,” said Lyndsay Lydy, Festival of Trees chair. “We are always, always looking for volunteers, since many hands make this happen.”

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but if you’re like young Beckham Hansen from Auburn, you’re ready for Christmas.

“Oh, I just want all of them!” said Hansen, pointing at the row of trees.

The six-year old’s family came dressed in Christmas colors and Santa hats, ready to meet Santa Claus and enter the raffles for some holiday prizes.

Festival of Trees first began in 1987, traveling to various locations around the Tri-Cities, before making the Great Hall Banquet and Convention Center it’s home in 2019. They saw nearly 9,000 visitors in 2022 and expect to end the weekend with an even bigger turnout this year.

“We did do something differently on Friday, we opened up an hour early for a senior sensory hour we tried this year, for the people that normally couldn’t come, because its either too loud for them or too much traffic.,” said Lydy. “We opened that up this year and it was pretty successful event, so we’ll probably bring that back next year.”

For more details on the Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region and how to become a member, visit here.

