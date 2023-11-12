Friday Night Lights - Regional Final Round Day 2
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s day two of Regional Finals weekend for High School Football. Today we had five local matchups with teams looking to win a Regional Title. Here are all the results!
Ithaca @ Ubly - 20-41
Davison @ Rockford - 28-14
Saginaw Heritage @ Muskegon - 14-42
Kingsford @ Frankenmuth - 13-35
Martin @ Kingston - 42-34
One more stop before Ford Field as State Semi-Finals begin next week.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.