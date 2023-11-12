Friday Night Lights - Regional Final Round Day 2

By Austin Szumowicz and Mark Pearson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s day two of Regional Finals weekend for High School Football. Today we had five local matchups with teams looking to win a Regional Title. Here are all the results!

Ithaca @ Ubly - 20-41

Davison @ Rockford - 28-14

Saginaw Heritage @ Muskegon - 14-42

Kingsford @ Frankenmuth - 13-35

Martin @ Kingston - 42-34

One more stop before Ford Field as State Semi-Finals begin next week.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Man charged with killing a Michigan woman whose body was found in a pickup faces new charges
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
‘It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for’: Family mourns teen girl found dead in car with another teen
Car vs. semi crash in Tuscola County.
Woman hospitalized after getting rear-ended by semi
Meth seized during a traffic stop.
Huron Co. man charged with felony drug possession, delivery
Family members are remembering Robert Piper who they say lost his life while he was trying to...
‘He would do anything for anyone’: Family remembers husband killed trying to help others

Latest News

Friday Night Lights - Regional Finals Round Day 2
Lincoln Moore
Spirit pick up their 4th straight win after defeating Erie 3-1
Spirit get their 4th straight win beating the Otters 3-1
FNL - Part 1