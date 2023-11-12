Friday Night Lights - Regional Final Round Day 2

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s day two of Regional Finals weekend for High School Football. Today we had five local matchups with teams looking to win a Regional Title. Here are all the results!

Ithaca @ Ubly - 20-41

Davison @ Rockford - 28-14

Saginaw Heritage @ Muskegon - 14-42

Kingsford @ Frankenmuth - 13-35

Martin @ Kingston - 42-34

One more stop before Ford Field as State Semi-Finals begin next week.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.