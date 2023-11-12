Spirit pick up their 4th straight win after defeating Erie 3-1

By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Spirit were home tonight against the Windsor Spitfires looking for their 4th straight victory.

1st period, Dean Loukus gets the puck and he has one defender in front. He fires it pass him and the goalie for the score and Spirit strike first.

2nd Period, some great passing around the rink allows Valentin Zhugin to take a open shot and the puck goes off a falling Matyas Sapovaliv skate for a goal. It’s 2-0 Spirit.

Now 2-1 after a quick shorthanded Windsor goal. Roberto Mancini sends a dime to Lincoln Moore who has open ice. He fires it in the 5-hole for the goal.

Saginaw gets the win tonight 3-1.

