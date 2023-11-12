Veterans honored at Genesee County’s war memorial

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Friends of Flint McFarlan Veterans Memorial Park held its annual Veterans Day observance showing off new renovations and adding a new name to the Vietnam Memorial Column.

The family of Army Sgt. Crawford Traver of Montrose attended his formal dedication after he was killed in action in Vietnam in 1971. Traver’s name was added to the plaque, which is something his family is grateful to see.

“He was fun-loving. He loved everything. He loved everybody,” said Lois Keeler, sister of Traver. “He knew [Vietnam] was something that pulled at his heart to try and protect the people of the United States.”

The day included a Presentation of Colors from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard, a raising of military flags by the Genesee Career Institute Army JROTC, and a musical performance of “Taps” by Doyle Elementary School students.

UAW Local 598 made contributions to help repair the park before the event, including new flags and concrete.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.