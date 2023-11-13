Abundant sunshine makes an easy start for a new week

By Diane Phillips
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Welcome to a brand new work and school week! After a fantastic weather weekend, you will be happy to hear we are keeping that energy in your First Alert Forecast. Also, temperatures will be mild this week, and rainfall is limited until later on in the forecast.

The week starts out bright with plenty of sunshine.
The week starts out bright with plenty of sunshine.(WNEM)

Today - Grab your sunglasses! We had mostly clear skies overnight, and that will setup Monday to be full of sunshine. With high pressure in place, that brings nice weather to mid-Michigan, but also limited cloud develop. With the sunshine, temperatures will take off and climb into the mid 50s. Be prepared for another blustery day though. Winds will be out of the west sustained 15-20mph, but into the early afternoon wind gusts will be over 30mph.

Today's high temperature will climb to the mid 50s.
Today's high temperature will climb to the mid 50s.(WNEM)

Tonight - All the sunshine did not have clouds to compete with so that means tonight skies will be mostly clear. The winds will also settle down and become light. Low temperatures will be around 30 degrees. With freezing temperatures, light winds and clear skies, the conditions are favorable that frost could develop. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning if you need to scrape your windshield clean.

Tuesday - Keep your sunglasses in arms reach because the sunshine will continue on. High pressure is still in control of the forecast, and at best, a few thin clouds will develop at most. Temperatures will warm up into the low 50s. Normally, highs are in the mid 40s, so mid November trends above average. After blustery conditions to start the week, Tuesday will not be as breezy.

Dry start to the week, but rain chances return late this week along a cold front.
Dry start to the week, but rain chances return late this week along a cold front.(WNEM)

Long term forecast: The dry start to the week comes to an end with a cold front bringing rain chances Thursday night through Friday morning. As the storm nears, stay updated with the TV5 First Alert Weather app. Once those rain chances dry up, a preview ahead to the weekend looks bright.

A preview of the rain chances late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
A preview of the rain chances late Thursday night and into Friday morning.(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
The GoFundMe page has since been taken down by the site.
Mom accused of killing baby denied money from the GoFundMe she started for his funeral
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Meth seized during a traffic stop.
Huron Co. man charged with felony drug possession, delivery
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Suspect released in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

Latest News

TV5's Kyle Gillett has your First Alert forecast this Sunday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning, Nov. 12
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Dry Sunday, Sunny Monday
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast
Dry with sunshine this week
First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast Update
Rain chances increasing for some tonight and Monday