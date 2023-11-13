Abundant sunshine makes an easy start for a new week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Welcome to a brand new work and school week! After a fantastic weather weekend, you will be happy to hear we are keeping that energy in your First Alert Forecast. Also, temperatures will be mild this week, and rainfall is limited until later on in the forecast.

The week starts out bright with plenty of sunshine. (WNEM)

Today - Grab your sunglasses! We had mostly clear skies overnight, and that will setup Monday to be full of sunshine. With high pressure in place, that brings nice weather to mid-Michigan, but also limited cloud develop. With the sunshine, temperatures will take off and climb into the mid 50s. Be prepared for another blustery day though. Winds will be out of the west sustained 15-20mph, but into the early afternoon wind gusts will be over 30mph.

Today's high temperature will climb to the mid 50s. (WNEM)

Tonight - All the sunshine did not have clouds to compete with so that means tonight skies will be mostly clear. The winds will also settle down and become light. Low temperatures will be around 30 degrees. With freezing temperatures, light winds and clear skies, the conditions are favorable that frost could develop. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning if you need to scrape your windshield clean.

Tuesday - Keep your sunglasses in arms reach because the sunshine will continue on. High pressure is still in control of the forecast, and at best, a few thin clouds will develop at most. Temperatures will warm up into the low 50s. Normally, highs are in the mid 40s, so mid November trends above average. After blustery conditions to start the week, Tuesday will not be as breezy.

Dry start to the week, but rain chances return late this week along a cold front. (WNEM)

Long term forecast: The dry start to the week comes to an end with a cold front bringing rain chances Thursday night through Friday morning. As the storm nears, stay updated with the TV5 First Alert Weather app. Once those rain chances dry up, a preview ahead to the weekend looks bright.

A preview of the rain chances late Thursday night and into Friday morning. (WNEM)

