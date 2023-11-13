Beautiful weather rolls on Tuesday, opening day preview

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been a beautiful Monday by mid-November standards!

Temperatures have managed to climb into the 50s in many areas this afternoon, with blue sky and sunshine as far as the eye can see. It has been breezy at times, but if that’s the only hangup with today’s weather, we’re doing okay!

As we work through the next couple of days, more quiet weather is expected and we’ll be dry as we kick off firearm deer season on Wednesday.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain mostly clear this evening and overnight, with just a few passing clouds in some of our northeastern areas. These clouds would not produce any precipitation, and would only result in a difference between clear skies and partly cloudy skies.

Low temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s and 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will drop off substantially tonight with the clear skies and a lighter wind late tonight, with plenty of upper 20s and low 30s at the bus stops and morning commutes tomorrow. Those winds will be light from the northwest.

Tuesday

Outside of a few high clouds drifting through during the morning, expect another day filled with sunshine on Tuesday. With the chilly start to the day, we will likely be a bit cooler tomorrow afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Winds will gradually turn south southwesterly, which will help us warm up despite the cold start. Those winds should land in the 5 to 15 mile per hour range.

Dry weather should keep on going for Tuesday evening, with mostly clear skies to start the night. There will likely be a wave of cloud cover overnight and early Wednesday morning, but this round of clouds will likely not produce any wet weather.

Lows Tuesday night will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Opening Day

It’s pretty much a state holiday, opening day of firearm deer season, arrives on Wednesday. If you plan on heading out to the woods early Wednesday morning, plan for temperatures in the middle 30s to around 40.

If you're headed out early for opening day on Wednesday morning, plan for a southwest wind and mild temperatures. (WNEM)

Winds will likely be breezy on Wednesday morning, remaining out of the southwest around 10 to 15 miles per hour sustained, with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour. These winds will likely remain elevated most of the day, so don’t plan on much change from morning to afternoon.

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be the warmest of the week. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s on Wednesday, with a shot for a few areas to reach 60 degrees. Skies will become mostly sunny after a mostly cloudy start.

We’ll keep tabs on this forecast right through tomorrow and early Wednesday morning on Wake Up!

