Cash reward offered for information on breaking and entering

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 in cash for information leading to an arrest in a breaking and entering.

The breaking and entering occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at a residence in the 6000 block of Willard Road in Thetford Township.

Several personal items were stolen, including power tools, musical instruments, and jewelry, Crime Stoppers said, adding the house and outbuildings sustained damage as well.

According to Crime Stoppers, surveillance video showed a blue Chevy Silverado, with chrome mirrors and trim, leaving the residence at a high rate of speed.

Suspect vehicle in breaking and entering. (Crime Stoppers)

The value of the stolen goods and damage is estimated at $45,000, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone who has information on the breaking and entering is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

