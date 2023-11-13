Cash reward offered for information on breaking and entering

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 in cash for information leading to an arrest in a breaking and entering.

The breaking and entering occurred between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at a residence in the 6000 block of Willard Road in Thetford Township.

Several personal items were stolen, including power tools, musical instruments, and jewelry, Crime Stoppers said, adding the house and outbuildings sustained damage as well.

According to Crime Stoppers, surveillance video showed a blue Chevy Silverado, with chrome mirrors and trim, leaving the residence at a high rate of speed.

Suspect vehicle in breaking and entering.
Suspect vehicle in breaking and entering.(Crime Stoppers)

The value of the stolen goods and damage is estimated at $45,000, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone who has information on the breaking and entering is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Read next:
DNR: Report deer harvests online This ad will end in 13 seconds
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters across the state that deer harvest...
Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder
Marquavius Sykes
Nearly 2 million Michiganders expected to travel for Thanksgiving, says AAA
Travel
Michigan vs. Everybody becomes Wolverines’ mantra as Jim Harbaugh suspended for sign-stealing saga
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
The GoFundMe page has since been taken down by the site.
Mom accused of killing baby denied money from the GoFundMe she started for his funeral
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Crews on the scene of a fire at Cinema 10 in Flint Township in Genesee County
Fire at abandoned theater in Genesee Co.
Meth seized during a traffic stop.
Huron Co. man charged with felony drug possession, delivery

Latest News

Sen. Stabenow, Peters announce USDA purchase of apples from Michigan farmers
Here's a look at some of the stories we're covering.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Nov. 13
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters across the state that deer harvest...
DNR: Report deer harvests online
Marquavius Sykes
Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder