Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.
Marquavius Sykes, 21, was found shot to death in the city of Flint on Nov. 12, 2018.
His body was found in a field near Proctor Street and Pasadena Avenue, Crime Stoppers said.
If you have any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
