Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.

Marquavius Sykes, 21, was found shot to death in the city of Flint on Nov. 12, 2018.

Marquavius Sykes (Crime Stoppers)

His body was found in a field near Proctor Street and Pasadena Avenue, Crime Stoppers said.

If you have any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

