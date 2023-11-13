Cash reward offered for information on unsolved murder

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.

Marquavius Sykes, 21, was found shot to death in the city of Flint on Nov. 12, 2018.

Marquavius Sykes
Marquavius Sykes(Crime Stoppers)

His body was found in a field near Proctor Street and Pasadena Avenue, Crime Stoppers said.

If you have any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Read next:
Nearly 2 million Michiganders expected to travel for Thanksgiving, says AAA
Expedia reports fall travel is expected to be busier than last year with flight searches up 15%.
Michigan vs. Everybody becomes Wolverines’ mantra as Jim Harbaugh suspended for sign-stealing saga
Jim Harbaugh
Grand Blanc athlete battles back from surgery to return for final Bobcats football game
Grand Blanc Football
Fire at abandoned theater in Genesee Co.
Crews on the scene of a fire at Cinema 10 in Flint Township in Genesee County

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
The GoFundMe page has since been taken down by the site.
Mom accused of killing baby denied money from the GoFundMe she started for his funeral
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Crews on the scene of a fire at Cinema 10 in Flint Township in Genesee County
Fire at abandoned theater in Genesee Co.
Meth seized during a traffic stop.
Huron Co. man charged with felony drug possession, delivery

Latest News

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters across the state that deer harvest...
DNR: Report deer harvests online
Good morning and happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. Here are five stories to...
Monday, Nov. 13, 2023: 5 things you need to know
The Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region’s annual Festival of Trees returned to Midland...
Festival of Trees returns to mid-Michigan for 34th year
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Monday morning, Nov. 13