DNR: Report deer harvests online

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding hunters it is required to report their deer harvests online this hunting season.

Mandatory harvest reporting of all deer is designed to provide the most efficient and effective data for deer management in conservation, the DNR said.

Last year, 208,408 hunters submitted a harvest report and nearly 83 percent of those hunters completed their report in under five minutes.

The DNR offers the following tips to help in the reporting process to ensure a smooth experience:

Download the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app as it is the most convenient way to report a deer harvest

Have your hunting license/kill tag number ready for the tag you physically placed on the deer

Record the confirmation number after submitting a harvest report

To report a harvest online, visit the DNR’s harvest reporting webpage.

If you misplace your hunting license/kill tag number, you can log in to eLicense using your driver’s license and birthdate, or your user ID and password.

For more information on how to report your deer harvest, head to the DNR’s website.

Anyone who has questions can contact their local DNR customer service center or by calling the main DNR Wildlife Division line at 517-284-9453 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

