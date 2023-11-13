Fire at abandoned theater in Genesee County

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Breaking news out of Genesee County.

The abandoned Cinema 10 Theater in Flint Township caught fire this evening.

The building is behind Genesee Valley Center on Lennon Road near Dutcher.

Crews from multiple agencies were called to battle the flames.

No one at the scene was available for comment, so we have yet to learn how the fire started.

We’re told there were no injuries.

