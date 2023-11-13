Fire at abandoned theater in Genesee County

Crews on the scene of a fire at Cinema 10 in Flint Township in Genesee County
Crews on the scene of a fire at Cinema 10 in Flint Township in Genesee County(Paul Levasseur)
By Mike Herek
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Breaking news out of Genesee County.

The abandoned Cinema 10 Theater in Flint Township caught fire this evening.

The building is behind Genesee Valley Center on Lennon Road near Dutcher.

Crews from multiple agencies were called to battle the flames.

No one at the scene was available for comment, so we have yet to learn how the fire started.

We’re told there were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Man charged with killing a Michigan woman whose body was found in a pickup faces new charges
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
‘It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for’: Family mourns teen girl found dead in car with another teen
Meth seized during a traffic stop.
Huron Co. man charged with felony drug possession, delivery
Car vs. semi crash in Tuscola County.
Woman hospitalized after getting rear-ended by semi
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game

Latest News

None
Festival of Trees returns to mid-Michigan for 34th year
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Suspect released in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
New Lothrop students donate shoes to veterans.
New Lothrop students hand-deliver shoes, cards to veterans
Students at New Lothrop High School stopped by the VA Medical Center in Saginaw to honor those...
New Lothrop students hand-deliver shoes, cards to veterans