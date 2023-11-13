Grand Blanc athlete battles back from surgery to return for final Bobcats football game

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - This year was a homecoming for Grand Blanc’s Carson Hoewe. After spending a year at Blue Ridge High School in Virginia, Carson returned to the Bobcats football team for his senior year.

As an athlete who can play many positions on the field, Carson in the first two weeks of the season was on a hot start which included a 67-yard pick-6 against Carman-Ainsworth.

Carson was riding high heading into week 3 with Grand Blanc’s first home game at their brand new stadium.

“I was incredibly thankful to be back,” said Carson. “I think everyone was as excited as I was but it definitely meant a little more to me because I had missed out on the crowds for a year so seeing this beautiful stadium all packed was definitely like a surreal emotion.”

Unfortunately that experience wouldn’t last long as Carson suffered a broken fibula right at this spot on the field.

“I was rushing the quarterback. I kind of tried to dip under a block, I lost my footing and who knows who fell on me. There was like three people behind me and I got fell on by a few people and I kind of just felt like “Pop! Pop! Pop!” and I was like something’s not right.”

This injury was one unlike anything Carson had experienced before. He had never had surgery for an injury, and this one required 7 screws and a metal plate in his ankle. All Carson wanted was to get back on the field with his guys.

“At first I was like, “oh my god, there’s no way I’m coming back,” but I kept researching and was like “dude somebody had to have done this before,”” said Carson who looked towards pro football players for inspiration.

“Terrell Owens came back from the same injury, same exact injury 2007, he came back and played in the Super Bowl seven weeks later. I’m like “hey, this is possible.” Then I see the things Aaron Rodgers is doing and his quote that just because it hasn’t been done yet doesn’t mean it’s impossible, it just means it hasn’t been done yet. So I kind of took that and ran with it and I’m like if anybody can do it, it’s me.”

And run with it he did. Carson kept rehabbing hoping to make it back in time for the Bobcats playoff game against Davison. After 8 weeks of grueling work, the call was made.

“I really didn’t expect it to happen but I had made incredible progress and honestly the doctors kind of said like I was an anomaly. I was probably one of the craziest athletes they’ve seen just the way that I was running and doctors were like, “holy crap, how is he doing this?” Like I was running at like four weeks and some people aren’t even walking then,” said Carson. “So that Monday I went to my doctor like “hey man, I can do this like this is my dream. This is the game I wanted to play in can you please make something happen for me?” He looks at my x-ray’s and he’s like, “you’re good.”

Carson defied the odds and made it back for one last ride with his boys in the District Finals against Davison. In his return, Carson would force a fumble and pick up a couple tackles for loss. Even though the Bobcats couldn’t get the win, Carson is incredibly grateful to everyone who helped him get back on the field.

“At the end of the day, I got to do what I wanted and I got to play one last game with my friends that I’ve grown up with,” said Carson. “These kids that I’ve sat at my lunch table since 6th grade and the kids that I played youth football with since I was 8-years-old. It was hard not to get emotional because like, it’s just what I wanted. So I’m just incredibly thankful that I got one more and that everybody helped me get through it.”

