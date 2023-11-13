Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was considered armed and dangerous is now in custody.

On Monday afternoon, Nov. 13, about 5:30 p.m., the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were looking for a man who was considered armed and dangerous, warning residents to shelter in place until further notice.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect had been involved in a pursuit and then fired a weapon at law enforcement. He then ran away on foot from the Rosebush area.

At about 7:45 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man had been found and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about the situation.

