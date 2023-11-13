Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody

By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was considered armed and dangerous is now in custody.

On Monday afternoon, Nov. 13, about 5:30 p.m., the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were looking for a man who was considered armed and dangerous, warning residents to shelter in place until further notice.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect had been involved in a pursuit and then fired a weapon at law enforcement. He then ran away on foot from the Rosebush area.

At about 7:45 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man had been found and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured.

