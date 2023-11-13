Isabella Co. Sherriff’s Office searching for man considered armed and dangerous

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.

Isabella County Central Dispatch said the sheriff’s office, along with other law enforcement, is working in the area of Mears in Rosebush and attempting to locate a person of interest.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said the man was involved in a pursuit and then fired a weapon at law enforcement. He then ran away on foot in an easterly direction from the Rosebush area.

Isabella County Central Dispatch said the subject is a 24-year-old white man, about 5′5″ and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black and gray coat, black pants, and white shoes. He also may be wearing a white and black shirt.

The man has facial tattoos and long, black hair.

The person of interest’s hair may be longer than what it is in the photo, the sheriff’s office said.

Residents are asked to shelter in place until further notice.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anyone matching the man’s description, but they are urged not to approach him.

