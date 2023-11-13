Let it burn: Resident reacts to fire at abandoned Cinema 10

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A once popular movie theater caught fire Sunday night, Nov. 12.

Crews spent five hours trying to knock down the fire at the abandoned Cinema 10 theatre behind the Genesee Valley Center.

One nearby resident said they wish firefighters would have just let it burn.

“Me and my girlfriend were outside, and we smelled a bunch of burning plastic or burning building and heard a bunch of fire trucks. And we really didn’t know what was on fire,” said Flint Township resident Robert Selves.

He would eventually find out there was a fire at the former Cinema 10 building on Lennon road. Selves said his first reaction was good riddance, calling that place an eyesore.

“I’ve always lived in a nicer part of town, and I’d like to keep it like that. There’s no reason to have these buildings standing around like this when they could demolish them, or sell them, or do whatever they need to do to make our community nicer,” Selves said.

Flint Township Fire Marshal Tim Nester said the fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“We had heavy smoke coming from the roof. After a couple of minutes, we had fire break through the roof and we had some crews that were able to enter inside and found fire in one of the theaters in there, he recounted. “We then pulled everybody out because they said it was getting to be unsafe. They were seeing - looked like some of the ceiling was getting unsafe, so we pulled everybody out.”

Nester said the building did have electricity and gas.

He said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but he did say this abandoned structure has had unwanted guests in the past.

“I know that they’ve had some problems with people getting in there and staying in there. There was evidence that people have been staying in there, obviously. We did multiple searches throughout the building when we were able to get in there safely last night to make sure that nobody was in there,” Nash said.

The land is up for sale but for his part, Selves isn’t optimistic about that.

“I guess if somebody was going to want it, they would’ve already took it right? It’s been sitting here long enough,” he said.

The general manager of the property was also out at the cinema. TV5 asked him for an interview, and he said he will not be making any comments at this time.

