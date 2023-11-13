Local doctor responds to national increase in vaccine exemptions

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new report from the CDC said more children are exempt from vaccines than ever before, and a local doctor said this trend is moving in a dangerous direction.

“Vaccines are safe. They are 97 to 99 percent effective in preventing those illnesses. I even am terrified and just worried about thinking people decline them,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad, an infectious disease expert at Central Michigan University.

Measles, mumps, rubella, and polio are just a few diseases that could return, Haddad said.

This comes after the latest report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that nationally, the overall percentage of children with a vaccine exemption increased from 2.6 percent during the 2021–2022 school year to 3 percent during the 2022–2023 school year, which is the highest exemption rate ever reported in the United States.

“These are diseases nobody wants to get because they could be damaging. They could cause lifetime disability in our children,” Haddad said.

He believes distrust and misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine have spilled over into other vaccines that have been around for decades.

Haddad used measles as an example of a highly contagious disease that could spread quickly among those not vaccinated.

“If there are 10 children without vaccination in the room, and you bring one infected child, nine out of 10 will come down with the disease. That’s how bad it is,” he explained.

This is compared to at most, two out of 10 if it’s COVID.

Haddad believes it will take increasing education, access, and enforcement of vaccines to get a decrease in vaccine exemptions.

“If there’s a medical exemption, I get that, but nonmedical exemptions should not obviate the need for vaccination. That is, to me, a crime for that child,” Haddad said.

According to the CDC, about 93 percent of Michigan kindergarteners were vaccinated. Haddad said he wants to see that number at 95 percent.

