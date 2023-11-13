Man pleads guilty for threatening East Lansing synagogue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The man who admitted to sending multiple messages threatening an East Lansing synagogue pleaded guilty on Monday.

Seann Pietila, 19, pleaded guilty to a federal charge on threats he made on Instagram about planning to commit a mass shooting targeting Jewish people.

As outlined in the initial criminal complaint, Pietila allegedly communicated with others on Instagram where he discussed his plans to commit acts of violence to kill other people and specifically referenced Jewish people. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said his communications demonstrated sympathy with neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism and past mass shooters. Law enforcement searched Pietila’s residence and seized various items, including ammunition, magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, various knives, firearms accessories, tactical vests, mask, a Nazi flag, a ghillie suit, gas masks, and military sniper/survival manuals. A note found on Pietila’s phone identified a particular synagogue in East Lansing, a date, and a list of equipment.

“When free speech crosses a line and becomes a threat of violence against another, the full investigative resources of the FBI will be deployed,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Thanks to the coordinated efforts of our state and local law enforcement partners, we were able to disrupt the defendant before he could put his plans into action. The FBI continues to urge the public to report suspicious or threatening behavior to their local law enforcement or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov.”

Pietila pleaded guilty to transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce. The maximum penalty under that statute is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. Additionally, as a convicted felon, he may no longer possess any firearms.

He will be sentenced on March 4, 2024.

