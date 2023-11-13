Monday, Nov. 13, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning and happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. Here are five stories to know for the day ahead.

1. We are working to learn more about a fire in Genesee County at the abandoned Cinema 10 theater in Flint Township. The building is behind Genesee Valley Center on Lennon Road near Dutcher. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene. Still no word on what caused that fire but we’re told there aren’t injuries.

2. No charges filed in the death of a Detroit Synagogue President. A suspect arrested just days ago is no longer in custody. An attorney for the person detained said her client is no longer being held but the conditions of the release remain unclear. Investigators said someone stabbed Samantha Woll last month inside her home. Authorities do not believe the crime was motivated by Anti-Semitism and are treating it as a domestic dispute.

3. A proposal from state lawmakers could legalize assisted suicide in Michigan but some caregivers are speaking out against it. The proposal requires someone have only six to eight months left to live and be of sound mind in order for the doctor-assisted death to be carried out. There are 10 states where physician-assisted suicide is allowed for people with terminal illnesses, who have six months to live. Legislation in Michigan outlines a minimum 15-day wait period before any assisted suicide is carried out.

4. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holding talks with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul today. The security meeting comes as tensions between North and South Korea are at their highest point in years. The pace of both North Korea’s weapons tests and South Korea’s joint military exercises with the U.S. have steadily intensified. Austin reaffirmed the U.S. is committed to using a full range of military capabilities to defend South Korea.

Great to be in Seoul for the 55th Security Consultative Meeting. The U.S.-ROK alliance is robust, interoperable, and ironclad. Our discussion today will bolster important progress toward our shared goal of peace & stability in the region & beyond. pic.twitter.com/u5P6VPDgyw — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) November 13, 2023

5. A chance to get caught up on your shots this morning. The Central Michigan District Health Department hosting a mobile flu and Covid vaccine clinic in Mt. Pleasant. The department’s mobile medical van will be in the Riverview Apartments parking lot, no appointment is needed and it’s open to the public. It is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*CMDHD Mobile Flu & COVID Shot Clinic in Mt. Pleasant on 11/13* We will be at the Riverview Apts. parking lot on... Posted by Central Michigan District Health Department on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.