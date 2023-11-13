Monday, Nov. 13, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning and happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. Here are five stories to know for the day ahead.

1. We are working to learn more about a fire in Genesee County at the abandoned Cinema 10 theater in Flint Township. The building is behind Genesee Valley Center on Lennon Road near Dutcher. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene. Still no word on what caused that fire but we’re told there aren’t injuries.

2. No charges filed in the death of a Detroit Synagogue President. A suspect arrested just days ago is no longer in custody. An attorney for the person detained said her client is no longer being held but the conditions of the release remain unclear. Investigators said someone stabbed Samantha Woll last month inside her home. Authorities do not believe the crime was motivated by Anti-Semitism and are treating it as a domestic dispute.

3. A proposal from state lawmakers could legalize assisted suicide in Michigan but some caregivers are speaking out against it. The proposal requires someone have only six to eight months left to live and be of sound mind in order for the doctor-assisted death to be carried out. There are 10 states where physician-assisted suicide is allowed for people with terminal illnesses, who have six months to live. Legislation in Michigan outlines a minimum 15-day wait period before any assisted suicide is carried out.

4. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holding talks with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul today. The security meeting comes as tensions between North and South Korea are at their highest point in years. The pace of both North Korea’s weapons tests and South Korea’s joint military exercises with the U.S. have steadily intensified. Austin reaffirmed the U.S. is committed to using a full range of military capabilities to defend South Korea.

5. A chance to get caught up on your shots this morning. The Central Michigan District Health Department hosting a mobile flu and Covid vaccine clinic in Mt. Pleasant. The department’s mobile medical van will be in the Riverview Apartments parking lot, no appointment is needed and it’s open to the public. It is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*CMDHD Mobile Flu & COVID Shot Clinic in Mt. Pleasant on 11/13* We will be at the Riverview Apts. parking lot on...

Posted by Central Michigan District Health Department on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
The GoFundMe page has since been taken down by the site.
Mom accused of killing baby denied money from the GoFundMe she started for his funeral
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
Meth seized during a traffic stop.
Huron Co. man charged with felony drug possession, delivery
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Suspect released in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

Latest News

Crews on the scene of a fire at Cinema 10 in Flint Township in Genesee County
Fire at abandoned theater in Genesee County
None
Festival of Trees returns to mid-Michigan for 34th year
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Suspect released in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
New Lothrop students donate shoes to veterans.
New Lothrop students hand-deliver shoes, cards to veterans