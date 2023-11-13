Sen. Stabenow, Peters announce USDA purchase of apples from Michigan farmers

(WLUC)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers from Michigan announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will buy $60 million in fresh apples and $40 million in processed apples from Michigan farmers.

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced that these apples will then be distributed to food banks, school meal programs, and other programs across the country. The state is the third largest producer of apples with 14.9 million apple trees covering 34,500 acres of farms.

The two Michigan Senators urged the USDA to buy from Michigan farmers to help farmers with their surpluses of apples from 2022 and 2023.

“Michigan farmers are the best in the world! We are one of the most agriculturally diverse states and one of the nation’s largest producers of apples. Because record-breaking crops and a significant surplus of apples is threatening to destabilize the market for farmers on orchards across Michigan, I urged the USDA to buy the apples they need from Michigan farmers. This will help our Michigan farmers and provide healthy, Michigan-grown apples to food programs across the country. That’s a win-win,” said Senator Stabenow.

This announcement followed a letter from Stabenow and Peters which urged the USDA to support apple growers through a Section 32 purchase.

