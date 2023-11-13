Taylor Swift changes ‘Karma’ lyrics to reference Travis Kelce when he attends concert

Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to "Karma," singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."
Published: Nov. 13, 2023
(Gray News/TMX) – Travis Kelce left Argentina on Sunday, after flying out Friday to catch one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Buenos Aires.

During her Thursday performance, the 33-year-old Grammy winner performed two surprise songs, “The Very First Night” and “Labyrinth,” the latter of which features the lyric, “Oh no, I’m falling in love again.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end missed the first of her three Buenos Aires shows at the Estadio River Plate stadium to attend Patrick Mahomes’ charity event for the Mahomies Foundation. After his arrival, Swift’s Friday show was postponed until Sunday due to thunderstorms.

During Saturday’s show, Kelce, 34, watched the performance from the VIP tent with Swift’s dad, Scott Swift.

Fans on social media pointed out how Taylor Swift kept looking over at her new beau during her performance of “Lover.”

She also changed up the lyrics of “Karma” to reference Kelce.

Where she usually sings “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” she instead sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Videos of the moment on social media show her father looking approvingly over to Kelce as he reacts to the shout out. After the show, Taylor Swift ran straight into Kelce’s arms as fans went wild.

The pair embarked on a very public romance after Kelce publicly pursued the pop star beginning in July. After he saw her perform in Kansas City, he invited her to come watch him perform at Arrowhead Stadium. She took him up on the offer in September, and the two have been cozy ever since.

The two-time Super Bowl champion made the trip to South America during his team’s bye week, and he made it back in time for practice Monday.

The Eras Tour will stop next for three nights in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, then São Paulo, before breaking again until February and kicking off four dates in Tokyo, Japan.

