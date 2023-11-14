Above average temperatures accompany another sunny day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you loved the sunshine yesterday, we have more where that came from. A nice start to the week continues and temperatures are still trending above average. Sunshine will come to an end with rain chances on track for Friday.

Highs today in the low to mid 50s. (WNEM)

Today - Clear skies overnight allowed a frosty start this morning. All the ingredients lined up with clear skies, light winds, and chilly temperatures causing many to spend a few minutes making their vehicle road ready. The clear skies will allow quite a bit of sunshine today. Expect mostly sunny skies will a little bit more cloud cover than what we experienced yesterday. Even with the clouds, the sun will still win out in the forecast. Winds will be lighter today around 5-10mph out of the southwest.

Wind gusts will be lower today, but become breezy overnight. (WNEM)

Tonight - Unlike last night, clouds will develop which will help to keep temperatures manageable in the mid 30s. Winds will jump a little bit out of the southwest with speeds of 10-20mph. With the clouds and wind, frost will not be expected tomorrow morning.

Wednesday - The halfway point in the week is still inline with the nice weather that we have been enjoying. Skies will start mostly cloudy, but over time will improve with sunshine coming back. Mostly sunny skies will take over the second half of the day. Winds will be breezy still out of the southwest at 10-15mph, but will gust towards 25mph.

Opening day looking dry, but breezy for deer hunters. (WNEM)

Rest of the week - The nice weather will come to an end with cloud cover increasing Thursday. Much of the day will be dry, but overnight Thursday night into Friday morning a cold front will pass and bring rain into the area. The timing has shifted a touch later, so make sure you stay updated with the TV5 First Alert Weather app.

Rain on track for a Friday arrival. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.