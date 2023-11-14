Bills introduced for ‘hunters safety’ elective in Michigan Schools

Two goals; increasing safety and increasing hunters.
HUNTING SEASON
HUNTING SEASON(Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources)
By Erin Bowling
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An age-old Michigan pastime, and a tool to control the deer population, is decreasing in popularity.

With registered hunters on the decline, Michigan Legislators have been working with the Department of Natural Resources to increase interest among young people.

Newly introduced legislation in the Michigan House and Senate would allow hunter safety courses to be taught in Michigan schools. It would be an elective for 6th through 12th graders, taught by a certified instructor at no cost to the students or school.

“Gun safety continues to be a huge void, and this will give students the opportunity to take it,” said Representative Curt VanderWall, a Republican from Ludington.

VanderWall has been closely working with the Michigan Department of Education as well as the DNR to make this possible. With Republicans and Democrats behind the bills, VanderWall feels confident about its ability to pass.

Students who have completed the course will be considered qualified to purchase a hunting license if they choose to do so.

The village in Lansing has been teaching kids gun safety for a few years, and they say it’s important because abstinence doesn’t work.

“Kids are picking guns up, hurting themselves and others at an all-time high, and a lot of that could be solved with just a little education,” said Michael Lynn Jr., the Executive Director of the Village Lansing.

While on school grounds, students will have to use plastic educational materials just like this one. However, toward the end of the course, students will have the option to head to an off-site location and practice with real guns.

“Everything that will be done in the school setting will be no guns, no ammunition. The final part of the class, if they opt to take that, will be done at one of the sportsman’s clubs off-site,” said VanderWall.

Although some field day trainings use fake guns, other field day trainings use real ones. While the field portion and the class itself would be optional, End Gun Violence Michigan says curiosity often gets the best of young children despite their education.

“So it’s certainly not a bad thing to do, but it has to be done in combination with other sorts of interventions like safe storage,” said Ryan Bates, the Executive Director of End Gun Violence Michigan.

Two bills in Michigan’s State Capitol, both with two goals; increasing safety and increasing hunters.

The bills in question are House Bill 5334, and Senate Bill 664.

As the 2023 legislative session is over, no action will be taken on these bills until January.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
MSP: Arenac Co. police scene now clear, suspect injured
Team practice
Six local volleyball teams set to compete in State Quarterfinals
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

Embrace the spirit of community this Thanksgiving with these giveaways.
Turkey Day giveaways in Flint and Mt. Morris
The Midland Area Community Foundation sponsors over 250 scholarships to help deserving students...
Midland Area Community Foundation offering scholarship applications
Trump can stay on the GOP primary ballot in Michigan.
Judge rules former President Trump stays on Michigan ballot
The department is asking hunters by Skidway Lake, Prescott, Mills Township and Richland...
Ogemaw Co. hunters asked to keep a look out for missing Flushing woman
The person shot themself and is in serious condition after a traffic stop turned into a...
MSP: Arenac Co. incident scene clear, suspect injured