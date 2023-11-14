Firearm deer season quickly approaching for mid-Michigan hunters

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Firearm deer season is quickly approaching for Michigan hunters and experts are sharing reminders.

“This year, Mother Nature’s not going to be so good. It’s going to be a little bit warm,” said Andy Gorske, the owner of Frank’s Great Outdoors.

However, Gorske said he doesn’t want that to stop people from participating in the sport.

Firearm deer season begins Wednesday, Nov. 15.

“It’s not just about the hunt. It’s about the tradition. You’re going to deer camp, hanging out with your grandpa, your dad, your brothers, your sisters, whoever. It’s a lifelong tradition. I’ve been doing it since I was 10-years-old,” Gorske said.

He said this year will be perfect to keep the tradition going as deer are plentiful and have contributed to an increase in car-deer crashes.

As hunters prepare for the season, Chad Stewart, a deer biologist with the DNR, said he wants people to be safe.

“We want everybody that goes out for hunting deer to come back to their families and loved ones,” Stewart said.

The DNR is reminding everyone of a few safety tips.

“Make sure that you have the required orange that you’re wearing so you’re visible to other hunters,” Stewart said. “When you’re taking aim on a deer, make sure you’ve identified your target correctly and you have a safe space behind it. If you’re up in a tree stand, make sure you have some sort of safety harness as well.”

Also, remember to report your deer.

Now in its second year, mandatory harvest reporting of all deer is designed to provide the most efficient data for deer management.

“After they take their deer, they put the tag on it, they’ve got three days before they have to fill out that report online. And at that point, they get a confirmation number, and once they get that confirmation number, they’ve successfully completed their requirements,” Stewart explained.

The DNR anticipates 170,000 deer to be taken by hunters this season, so gear up, load up, and happy hunting.

“It’s way more than just killing. It’s enjoying everything: the campfire, the chili, everything that’s going on; playing cards, having a good time, and spending quality time up there with your family,” Gorske said.

Firearm deer season runs from Nov. 15 through Nov. 30.

