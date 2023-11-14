Flint City Council approves waste contract extension

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council voted and passed the Priority Waste contract extension early on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The contract extension means the city will have a waste hauler in place to implement a state-of-the-art recycling initiative in 2024 and freezes waste hauling rates through 2028, ensuring Flint residents will have the stability of high-quality service at no increased cost.

Under the agreement, Priority Waste will continue to collect trash bags, bulk items, and trash in additional cans at the curb, alongside the new, provided carts.

“I am pleased that under its new leadership, the Flint City Council was able to advance this long-delayed initiative, and the city of Flint can now move forward to enhance and stabilize trash and recycling collection services for Flint residents,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Previously, city council in-fighting and inaction put thousands of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act at risk.

On Nov. 8, in a pre-meeting press conference, council members Tonya Burns and Dennis Pfeiffer said when it comes to the Priority Waste contract, both council members would like to receive more bids.

When talking about the Priority Waste contract, Pfeiffer said the mayor’s office hasn’t been truthful about deadlines and costs, stating the city would be in a repeated deficit if the contract is approved regardless of getting the ARPA funds.

Now that the contract extension has been approved, the city can move forward with obtaining grant-funded recycling and trash carts for all residential households. These new carts come at no increased cost to Flint residents.

The city of Flint said the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has granted $1 million and the national nonprofit The Recycling Partnership has granted $3,392,000 million to the city of Flint to support this initiative.

The Recycling Partnership secured a donation of a high-quality resin from Dow Chemical, valued at $900,000, to manufacture Flint’s trash and recycling carts. The cost savings is what allows Flint residents to receive both recycling and trash carts free of charge.

The city said the carts will be owned by the city of Flint and carry a 10-year warranty.

The city will have to issue a request for proposals for cart manufacturing, complete the bid process, and submit a management plan to The Recycling Partnership by Nov. 30.

The city will seek a manufacturer who can also distribute the carts to Flint households, the city said, adding the trash and recycling carts could take six to eight months to manufacture.

Flint residents will receive a variety of communications from the city about the new trash and recycling carts and services provided by Priority Waste as the project moves forward.

