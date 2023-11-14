Man, 40, is fatally shot during exchange of gunfire with police in southwestern Michigan

A 40-year-old man has been fatally shot and an officer has been wounded during an exchange of gunfire in southwestern Michigan
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST
HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 40-year-old man has been fatally shot and an officer has been wounded during an exchange of gunfire in southwestern Michigan.

Two Coloma Township officers and a Berrien County sheriff's deputy were responding to a “domestic type incident” about 12:30 p.m. Monday prior to the shooting in Hagar Township, state police said in a release.

Shots were fired by the officers and the 40-year-old man. A Coloma Township officer suffered a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. It was not immediately clear who fired first or how many shots were fired, state police said.

The names of the 40-year-old man and the officers were not released. The Berrien County prosecutor's office requested the state police to investigate the shooting.

Hagar Township is along Lake Michigan, about 73 miles (117 kilometers) southwest of Grand Rapids.

