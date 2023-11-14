McDonald’s and Crocs collaborate on character-inspired shoes

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - McDonald’s and Crocs have come together in a new collaboration, releasing shoes inspired by the fast-food chain’s characters, including Hamburglar, Grimace and more.

The new line debuts Tuesday, Nov. 14 and is available on Crocs website as well as Crocs retail and wholesale locations, while supplies last, according to the companies.

This is the first time the conglomerates have teamed up.

The line includes Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar and classic McDonald’s-style Crocs. The shoes also come with Jibbitz charms and will sell anywhere between $70 to $75 a pair. Socks are also available for $20.

“From a Classic Clog with a McDonald’s spin to a throwback, limited-edition collection inspired by iconic McDonald’s characters – Grimace, Birdie and Hamburglar – the new shoes are designed to give consumers a way to live out their bold fandom every day,” the press release from McDonald’s said.

The chain provided a description of each shoe:

Grimace x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal: Inspired by everyone’s purple bestie, these sandals lined in faux fur will have you feeling like you’re walking a day in Grimace’s shoes. The Grimace Cozzzy Sandal features his loveable expression on the straps, comes with his favorite treat – a shake in the form of a Jibbitz™ charm, and can be paired with matching socks.

Birdie x Crocs Classic Clog: Early birds like Birdie will be the first to get these Classic Clogs in her signature yellow and pink, with her favorite menu item – a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin® – as a Jibbitz™ charm. Birdie fans can put a little extra pep in their step by coupling the clogs with Birdie’s winged pink socks.

Hamburglar x Crocs Classic Clog: Feel as stealthy as Hamburglar himself with these Classic Clogs in Hamburglar’s famous black and white stripes and Jibbitz™ charms featuring his go-to order (a hamburger, of course). Complete the mischief maker’s look with a pair of matching socks.

McDonald’s x Crocs Classic Clog: For those who want to sport Crocs in a classic McDonald’s style, the McDonald’s x Crocs Classic Clog is for you. The best part? With new Chicken McNuggets®, World Famous Fries® and Big Mac® Jibbitz™ charms, you can wear your go-to order everywhere you go.

To celebrate, McDonald’s will make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helps children who are sick and gives access to the medical care and resources they need.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.