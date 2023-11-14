Michigan man accused of 2018 kidnapping dies awaiting trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man accused of kidnapping who was awaiting trial has died in the hospital due to health complications, said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nov. 13, 63-year-old Gerald Bennett from Detroit died in the hospital while awaiting trial after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping of a minor victim, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence. If he was convicted he would have been sentenced to life in prison.

In 2017, 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya accused Grand Rapids man Quinn James of sexually assaulting her when she was 15 years old. James, after hearing of the allegations, hired Bennett to help him kidnap and murder Dumbuya. Dumbuya was kidnapped from a bus stop on Jan. 24, 2018.

Her body was found later in a wooded area in Kalamazoo.

Both James and Bennett were charged in state court for murder. James was later convicted after trial and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Meanwhile, Bennett convinced the state court he was not competent to stand trial. In March 2022, Bennett’s state case was dismissed.

He was then taken to a special Federal Bureau of Prisons facility for a competency evaluation by a forensic psychologist. While Bennett was in custody, he allegedly solicited another murder for hire in an effort to silence a key witness. Bennett also allegedly admitted to inmates in the jail that he was faking his incompetency.

“The allegations in this case were heinous and I deeply regret we will never present the evidence against Mr. Bennett in open court,” said Totten. “At best, our efforts can secure only a measure of justice. We can’t bring Mujey back. But the truth-telling role of a conviction matters. I am grateful for the investigators who worked for years to secure justice and my heart remains with her family as they mourn the loss of one they dearly loved.”

Bennett was admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment on Nov. 7. Bennett died on Monday, Nov 13.

Bennett was the sole defendant in the federal case and with his death, officials said prosecution is no longer possible.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.