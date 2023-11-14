Mid-Michigan organizations to receive EVs from Consumers Energy

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Consumers Energy is providing electric vehicles to two organizations in mid-Michigan.

“Consumers Energy is working to ensure electric vehicles meet needs for people, businesses and, in this case, groups that serve thousands of people across our state,” said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience.

Consumers Energy is providing electric vehicles to the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) and to Midland Dial-A-Ride, as well as three other organizations in western Michigan.

Flint MTA and Midland Dial-A-Ride will each be receiving one Ford e-transit van with wheelchair accessibility and charging station. The organizations will be receiving their vehicles by the middle of next year.

The organizations are receiving EVs in partnership with PowerMIFleet, a Consumers Energy program providing expertise and financial rebates to businesses considering electric vehicles.

Consumers Energy is also helping 11 Michigan school districts to add electric buses, including Au-Gres Sims and Beecher schools in mid-Michigan.

Related: Consumers Energy helping schools add electric buses to fleets

To learn more about Consumers Energy’s EV programs, head to its website.

