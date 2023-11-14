National Philanthropy Day awards luncheon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – An event at Saginaw Valley State University was held to honor the people and organizations giving back in our area.

“Today is National Philanthropy Day. It’s where we come together as a community to celebrate everyone who’s engaged with philanthropy, from the professionals who work with the non-profits to the donors, and volunteers,” said Alison Baldree, president of the mid-Michigan chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

An awards luncheon was held at Saginaw Valley State University with the AFP mid-Michigan chapter. It recognized local residents and groups who make a difference in their communities.

“The definition of philanthropy is for the love of humanity and it’s the heart of our community, and giving back, and supporting one another,” Baldree said.

This is the 35th year for the mid-Michigan chapter of the AFP.

