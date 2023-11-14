New tool helps Michiganders navigate housing market

Michigan's housing data portal
Michigan's housing data portal(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The State of Michigan has launched a new tool to help navigate the housing market.

The housing data portal is funded by the Housing Development Authority.

You can get detailed information on the housing market for every county.

The data will help buyers and sellers understand local housing trends.

You can view the portal by clicking here.

