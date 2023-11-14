Recall language approved for Flint city councilwoman

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Election Commission approved recall language for a Flint city council member.

Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter, of the 5th Ward, had recall language submitted due to her abstaining to vote on resolution 230167, the yearly fiscal budget, on June 8.

The Genesee County Election Commission approved the recall language.

The petitioner will need to collect 776 valid signatures for the recall language to be approved and put on the election ballot.

Winfrey-Carter is one of six councilmembers who have had recall language against them approved.

