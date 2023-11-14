Recall language approved for Flint city councilwoman

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Election Commission approved recall language for a Flint city council member.

Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter, of the 5th Ward, had recall language submitted due to her abstaining to vote on resolution 230167, the yearly fiscal budget, on June 8.

The Genesee County Election Commission approved the recall language.

The petitioner will need to collect 776 valid signatures for the recall language to be approved and put on the election ballot.

Winfrey-Carter is one of six councilmembers who have had recall language against them approved.

Read next:
Mid-Michigan organizations to receive EVs from Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy
Democrats adjourning Michigan Legislature to ensure new presidential primary date
Michigan State Capitol building
Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...
Six local volleyball teams set to compete in State Quarterfinals
Team practice

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody
Crews on the scene of a fire at Cinema 10 in Flint Township in Genesee County
Fire at abandoned theater in Genesee Co.
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
The abandoned Cinema 10 Theater in Flint Township caught fire Sunday evening.
Let it burn: Resident reacts to fire at abandoned Cinema 10
Suspect vehicle in breaking and entering.
Cash reward offered for information on breaking and entering

Latest News

Consumers Energy
Mid-Michigan organizations to receive EVs from Consumers Energy
Residents in the village of Rosebush can breathe a sigh of relief after an hours-long manhunt...
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody
Good Tuesday morning, mid-Michigan! As you get ready for another day of the work and school...
Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Flint Development Center will give away gift cards for Thanksgiving to disabled veterans,...
Flint native and NBA athlete JaVale McGee to host Thanksgiving giveaway