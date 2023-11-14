Six local volleyball teams set to compete in State Quarterfinals
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This week is the start of States for High School Volleyball with quarterfinals taking place tomorrow. We have six teams that will be in action with four games taking place in the TV5 area.
Here are your local quarterfinals matchups for tomorrow!
Frankenmuth vs. North Branch - St. Clair County Community College @ 5:30pm
Cass City vs. Saginaw Valley Lutheran - New Lothrop High School @ 6:00pm
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. Leland - Ferris State University @ 6:00pm
Marlette vs. Clarkston Everest Collegiate - Fenton High School @ 7:00pm
