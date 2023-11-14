Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good Tuesday morning, mid-Michigan! As you get ready for another day of the work and school week, get caught up on five stories to know for the day.

1. Michigan Democrats end their session today nearly a month early after passing legislation at a historic pace. They had to meet a Nov. 29 deadline or miss out on becoming one of the states that will kick off the party’s presidential primary next year. Some Republicans are criticizing Democrats for leaving key legislation on the table rather than working together.

2. Wednesday, firearm deer hunting season begins. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said 170-thousand deer are expected to be killed by hunters this year. If you bag a deer, you have to report it to the DNR. The mandatory reporting provides data for deer management. The DNR reminds you to wear orange, identify targets correctly and have a safe space before firing. Firearm season runs through Nov. 30.

3. Parents of the Oxford High School shooter requested and were granted separate trials. James and Jennifer Crumbley face involuntary manslaughter charges in the Nov. 2021 shooting where four students died and several others were injured. Prosecutors said the Crumbley’s purchased the gun used in the shooting for their son.

4. Stellantis said it will offer buyout or early retirement packages to about 6,400 non-union U.S. salaried employees. That’s about half of the company’s non-union salaried workers. The automaker said the buyouts will help the company transition to electric vehicles.

5. Today is the State Quarterfinals for high school volleyball! The defending champions, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart want to make their third straight state semifinals appearance. They face Leland at Ferris State University. Marlette takes on Clarkston Everest Collegiate, North Branch takes on Frankenmuth in Port Huron, Cass City takes on Saginaw Valley Lutheran at New Lothrop High School. Check here for more.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.