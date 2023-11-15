Active police scene in Arenac Co., residents asked to stay away

ARENAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) – There is an active scene in Arenac County and Michigan State Police (MSP) is asking residents to stay away from the area.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14 about 5 p.m., MSP troopers from the West Branch post attempted a traffic stop near Twining on a driver who has warrants for felony drug crimes, MSP said.

MSP said the suspect drove away, which led to a pursuit.

According to MSP, the driver’s vehicle became disabled shortly afterward near Reed Road and Main Street in Clayton Township, and the driver, armed with a gun, threatened suicide.

MSP said negotiators are talking with the suspect, but this is an active scene, and they are asking people to stay away from the area.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.