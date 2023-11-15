Active police scene in Arenac Co., residents asked to stay away

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARENAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) – There is an active scene in Arenac County and Michigan State Police (MSP) is asking residents to stay away from the area.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14 about 5 p.m., MSP troopers from the West Branch post attempted a traffic stop near Twining on a driver who has warrants for felony drug crimes, MSP said.

MSP said the suspect drove away, which led to a pursuit.

According to MSP, the driver’s vehicle became disabled shortly afterward near Reed Road and Main Street in Clayton Township, and the driver, armed with a gun, threatened suicide.

MSP said negotiators are talking with the suspect, but this is an active scene, and they are asking people to stay away from the area.

Read next:
The housing crisis: Is Michigan’s working class being left behind?
Michigan housing crisis
Genesee Co. inmates celebrate I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation
I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation
UAW workers divided on ratification of GM contract
UAW
Rosebush residents recount hours-long manhunt
Isabella County manhunt

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Crews on the scene of a fire at Cinema 10 in Flint Township in Genesee County
Fire at abandoned theater in Genesee Co.
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
The abandoned Cinema 10 Theater in Flint Township caught fire Sunday evening.
Let it burn: Resident reacts to fire at abandoned Cinema 10

Latest News

Recall language approved for Flint city councilwoman
Recall language approved for Flint city councilwoman
Isabella County manhunt
Rosebush residents recount hours-long manhunt
After residents were urged to shelter in place in Rosebush, a man considered armed and...
Rosebush residents recount hours-long manhunt
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Nov. 14