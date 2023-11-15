Car hits John Deere tractor, passenger dies

BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman has died after the driver of the car she was in struck a John Deere tractor on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said the deadly crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday on Holland Avenue (M-46) near Mueller Road.

Investigators said an 88-year-old Vassar man was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Holland Avenue, when he struck a slow-moving John Deere tractor headed eastbound, which was driven by a 38-year-old Saginaw man.

An 80-year-old woman, a passenger in the Traverse, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died, MSP said, adding there were no other injuries reported.

Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in this crash, according to MSP.

