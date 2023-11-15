Cass City and North Branch advance to state semifinal round

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Several local volleyball teams looked to advance past the quarterfinal round tonight.

In division three, Cass City defeated Saginaw Valley Lutheran three sets to one.

In division two, North Branch defeated Frankenmuth three sets to none.

Both Cass City and North Branch will play in Battle Creek on Thursday.

Also tonight, Marlette fell to Clarkston Everest and Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart fell to Leland.

