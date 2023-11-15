Community rallies around 11-year-old struck by car on Halloween

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An 11-year-old boy is on the road to recovery after being struck by a car on Halloween. At one point, he was in critical condition.

A local community is rallying around the boy, Ryder.

“My heart just kind of dropped. When something like that happens in your community, it almost happens to everybody,” said Alexis Woods.

Woods, the owner of L Woods Designs in Flushing, recalled the moment she found out 11-year-old Ryder Munson was struck by a car while trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

It happened on Coutant Street. Ryder was in critical condition, but he has improved since then.

Woods - who didn’t know Ryder or his family - decided, with the family’s approval, to put on a fundraiser selling #RyderStrong T-shirts, crew necks, and hoodies. The money raised would be used to ease the burden on Ryder and his family.

“And he’s very much into the police, the fire, all those first responders,” Woods said. “So we came up with a kind of assortment of everything. We did the #RyderStrong, we’ve got the flag on the shirt, and he loved it.”

Woods said $700 has been raised so far.

“It’s just very heartwarming to see the community come too, and help people rally behind. You know, in a world that we live in today, there are so many good people out there too,” she said.

Woods has a message for Ryder and his family as they continue the healing process.

“I just hope that they continue on a positive journey through this life-changing transition that they’re making, and that every day is more progress forward for him. And we’re just continuing to pray and hope that we see him coming home soon,” she said.

