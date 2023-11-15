Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on double murder

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GENESSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a double murder from 2022.

On Oct. 3, 2022 at about 7 p.m., 21-year-old Kolton Amaya and 24-year-old Christian Flint were shot on Root Street on Flint’s north side, Crime Stoppers said.

An unidentified man in a black Chevrolet Impala drove past the victims and others and stopped, Crime Stoppers said, adding he then fired multiple rounds from the open driver side door.

Amaya and Flint died from their injuries and a third victim survived, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or submit a tip on its website.

