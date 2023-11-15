Ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions did not file any expense reports, AP’s FOIA request finds

The former Michigan staffer at the center of sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA didn’t file any expense reports during the 17 months employed by the football program
University of Michigan
University of Michigan(WILX)
By LARRY LAGE
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Connor Stalions, the former Michigan staffer at the center of sign-stealing investigation by the NCAA, did not file any expense reports during the 17 months he was formally employed by the football program, according to the school.

The Associated Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request for Stalions’ expense reports while he was employed from May 2022 through Nov. 3, 2023. There are no responsive records, Patricia Sellinger, chief freedom of information officer at the school, replied in an email sent Wednesday.

The NCAA has documented plans and budget information outlining the scouting scheme of Michigan opponents and the Big Ten said has received those materials. The NCAA also shared evidence with the Big Ten and the university that showed Stalions purchased tickets to games and had people sit in those seats to obtain video of the sideline signals.

Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the regular season by the Big Ten, which said it didn't have evidence that the coach knew about the scheme. He missed last week's win over then-No. 9 Penn State.

A judge scheduled a hearing for Friday to hear the school's attempt to at least temporarily lift the Big Ten's penalty and allow Harbaugh to coach the second-ranked Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) against Maryland (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday and against rival Ohio State next week.

Stalions had been employed by Michigan as a recruiting analyst an annual salary of approximately $55,000. He resigned earlier this month, two weeks after he was suspended by the university when the NCAA and Big Ten Conference acknowledged the school was being investigated.

The NCAA does not not directly ban the stealing of signs, but there are rules against using electronic equipment to record an opponent’s signals and in-person, advanced scouting of future opponents in season. There are also rules against unsportsmanlike or unethical activities by coaches.

Stalions, who has been identified on social media accounts as a graduate of the Naval Academy and a longtime Michigan football fan, has not commented publicly. He said through his lawyer that neither Harbaugh nor any member of his coaching staff told anyone to break any rules or were aware of improper conduct when it came to scouting.

Harbaugh has denied knowledge of any alleged scouting scheme in his program.

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage and Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
MSP: Arenac Co. police scene now clear, suspect injured
Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody
Man airlifted to hospital after falling 25-feet out of his tree stand.
Man falls 25-feet out of tree stand, airlifted to hospital
A woman has died after the driver of the car she was in struck a John Deere tractor on Tuesday,...
Car hits John Deere tractor, passenger dies

Latest News

Democrats adjourning Michigan Legislature to ensure new presidential primary date
Man, 40, is fatally shot during exchange of gunfire with police in southwestern Michigan
Michigan NCAA college football coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to members of the media at his weekly...
Jim Harbaugh says Sherrone Moore will lead No. 2 Michigan if a judge doesn’t rule in school’s favor
FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13,...
Stellantis to offer buyout and early retirement packages to 6,400 U.S. nonunion salaried workers
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Suspect released in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader