Hunters asked to keep an eye out for missing woman, Kelly McWhirter

The department is asking hunters by Skidway Lake, Prescott, Mills Township and Richland Township to look for anything suspicious in the fields and forests.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGEMAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - As firearm deer hunting season begins, the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office is reminding hunters to keep their eyes open for a missing Flushing woman.

The department is asking hunters by Skidway Lake, Prescott, Mills Township, and Richland Township to look for anything suspicious in the fields and forests.

Several law enforcement agencies are searching for the missing Flushing woman, Kelly McWhirter.

Investigators believe McWhirter was murdered by her estranged husband, Steven Higgins, sometime between Saturday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 18. Investigators also believe he disposed of her body during that time.

Several tips have indicated the possibility of McWhirter’s body being buried in Ogemaw County.

Hunters are urged to look for disturbed dirt, unexplained ruts in and around trails, or anything out of the ordinary.

If you have a tip, call the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office at 989-345-3111 or Ogemaw Central Dispatch at 989-345-9911. You can also call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3422.

