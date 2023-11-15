Lapeer High School dismissed early for law enforcement investigation

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Lapeer High School (LHS) students were dismissed early from school on Wednesday out of an “abundance of caution,” Lapeer Community Schools said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, students were dismissed from school at 11:30 a.m. due to a law enforcement investigation, according to the school district.

“As we have stated, this investigation is not in response to an active threat against any student or staff member at LHS. This will simply allow us to facilitate a more thorough search of Lapeer High School,” Lapeer Community Schools said in a post on its website.

The school district said it is fully cooperating with a law enforcement investigation and it is in the best interest of all students and staff to clear the building for the rest of the school day.

Zemmer students who have classes at LHS this afternoon will remain at Zemmer, the school district said, adding any Zemmer student who started their day at LHS will be transported back to Zemmer.

The school district also said morning Ed-Tech students will return to LHS and be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. as well.

Read next:
Hunters asked to keep an eye out for missing woman, Kelly McWhirter
Kelly McWhirter
Union workers at General Motors appear to have voted down tentative contract deal
UAW strike
Flirting with 60s in mid November as Opening Day arrives
Highs are above average for the work week and become seasonal over the weekend.
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
MSP: Arenac Co. police scene now clear, suspect injured
Isabella County manhunt aftermath
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man considered armed, dangerous in custody
Isabella County manhunt
Rosebush residents recount hours-long manhunt
Team practice
Six local volleyball teams set to compete in State Quarterfinals

Latest News

Toledo police lights
Car hits John Deere tractor, passenger dies
Kolton Amaya and Christian Flint
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on double murder
It's National Homelessness and Hunger Awareness Week.
National Homelessness and Hunger Awareness Week
Happy Wednesday! Here are five stories to know this morning to get you over this mid-week hump.
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023: 5 things you need to know