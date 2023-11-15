Lapeer High School dismissed early for law enforcement investigation

LAPEER CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Lapeer High School (LHS) students were dismissed early from school on Wednesday out of an “abundance of caution,” Lapeer Community Schools said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, students were dismissed from school at 11:30 a.m. due to a law enforcement investigation, according to the school district.

“As we have stated, this investigation is not in response to an active threat against any student or staff member at LHS. This will simply allow us to facilitate a more thorough search of Lapeer High School,” Lapeer Community Schools said in a post on its website.

The school district said it is fully cooperating with a law enforcement investigation and it is in the best interest of all students and staff to clear the building for the rest of the school day.

Zemmer students who have classes at LHS this afternoon will remain at Zemmer, the school district said, adding any Zemmer student who started their day at LHS will be transported back to Zemmer.

The school district also said morning Ed-Tech students will return to LHS and be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. as well.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.