Mid-Michigan high school football teams hope to make it to Ford Field

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Seven mid-Michigan high school football teams in the TV5 viewing area are in the semifinals this postseason, and TV5 checked in with two of them.

The Michigan high school football semifinals are Saturday, Nov. 18, where seven mid-Michigan teams are looking to advance to the state championship

Those teams include the following:

Davison - Division 1

Goodrich - Division 4

Corunna - Division 5

Frankenmuth - Division 5

Millington - Division 7

Ubly - Division 8

Beal City - Division 8

In Division 4, the Goodrich Martians are continuing their path towards returning to Ford Field after their state finals loss last year.

Goodrich took care of business last week against Haslet to win their second straight regional championship, and now the Martians will head to Livonia to take on Harper Woods in the semifinals.

The guys know Harper Woods will be a tough challenge, but the Martians feel battle-tested and prepared to get back to Ford Field.

“Every win from here on out is going to be a dogfight. I mean it was since week one of playoffs. All the teams are good. You can’t doubt any team. Every win in the playoffs is a great win no matter what it is,” said Easton Phipps, a running back/linebacker.

Head Coach Tom Alward said the Goodrich team members are warriors.

“They show up every week and pour their hearts out on the field. They never say die, they never quit, they never give up and it shows in our play. It’s a very special group of young men,” he said.

In Division 5, the Corunna Cavaliers have reached the final four for the first time since 1996 after winning a regional championship against Macomb Lutheran North.

Corunna now prepares to take on Flat Rock in the semifinals on Saturday with a trip to Ford Field on the line.

This undefeated run the Cavaliers have been on has been one unlike any other in recent history, but they know they have to be ready to go against Flat Rock to keep this run alive.

“Focus this week is going to be killer. We have to be focused. I know it’s the farthest we’ve been, obviously it’s something to be proud about, but we have to really focus on this game. Put the past behind us and let the future wait for us basically and do what we need to do this week and focus on this game,” said Jaden Edington, a running back/linebacker.

Head Coach Steve Herrick said he tells the team the most important play is the next one.

“They’ve done a nice job getting to the semifinals and it’s just a matter of us coming out being physical and hitting like we talked about and doing our job. And things are going to go up and down at times, but we tell our guys, next play is the most important play and that’s what we live by,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.