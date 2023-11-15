Rosebush residents recount hours-long manhunt

ISABELLA CO, Mich. (WNEM) - After residents were urged to shelter in place in Rosebush, a man considered armed and dangerous is in custody.

People in Rosebush are relieved that the manhunt came to a peaceful end on Monday night, Nov. 13, but some said it should’ve happened much faster.

“Honestly, it really didn’t bother me. I wasn’t scared, I wasn’t worried. My kids were more worried than I was,” said Shawn, a Rosebush resident.

“It shouldn’t have took as many people as it did to apprehend one person that was armed and dangerous and shooting at a cop,” said Heather, another resident.

The town of Rosebush was on locked down for several hours as police searched for a man they said was armed and dangerous.

“I think they could’ve caught him a lot sooner than what they did. With all the people they had looking for him and the helicopter and the drones, they should’ve found him a lot quicker,” Shawn said.

Police initially went to check on someone who appeared to be slumped over their steering wheel, but the man drove off, leading to the pursuit.

After the suspect’s car either died or stalled out, he got out of his vehicle, took a shot at an officer, and ran into Mears - an energy infrastructure company - which had several employees inside at the time.

“I was more scared for my family that was closer to the situation and made sure that I let them know what was going on as soon as I was warned about it so that they could lock their doors and be safe at that time,” Heather said.

The suspect eventually ran back out of the building and was later found hiding under a house nearby.

“They were, ‘Lock your doors, do this, do that, don’t go outside.’ I wasn’t worried,” Shawn said.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured.

The man is being held at the Isabella County Jail.

