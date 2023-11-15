Spectrum warns customers of common scam

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Spectrum is warning customers about a scam going around.

The scammers are posing as the company and targeting customers by offering a 50 percent off services offer in exchange for a $99 fee.

Spectrum said the scammers are using all lines of communication - texts, phone calls, and emails - to reduce a customer’s service cost by 50 percent for two years in exchange for a $99 fee.

“It may sound convincing, but it’s not a valid offer from Spectrum. Spectrum will never offer a discounted rate for a fee,” Spectrum said.

The company broke down how the scam works:

The scammer contacts you, posing as Spectrum, and asks for your account info, security pin, credit card details, and other personal info They then contact Spectrum Mobile Customer Care posing as you by using the information you provided to authenticate your account Scammers then place orders for mobile devices or other electronics to be delivered to your home by using your information They’ll contact you a second time, posing as Spectrum, and request the delivery be shipped to another address. The scammer may even send you the shipping label, claim someone else will pick it up, or request you to drop off the package at UPS, USPS, or FedEx.

If you have given them your information, you’ll have been scammed out of your money as well as involved in a re-shipping scam that will keep going, Spectrum said.

Spectrum said you should avoid responding to any message or offer you may think is fake - if it sounds too good to be true, it is probably not a real offer. Additionally, replying to one of these scams alerts the sender that your email or phone number is in service and can be targeted for more fraudulent messages.

The company also said you should never provide your personal, account or payment information over the phone, as Spectrum will never call you asking for this information. Spectrum also doesn’t accept payment through BitCoin, gift cards, or banking apps like Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal, the company added.

If you find out you were scammed, or were nearly scammed, contact local authorities with details about the scam so they’re aware of what’s going on in your area, the company said.

Spectrum also said you can use the My Spectrum App or sign in to your Spectrum account to check the status of your account, as those are safe and secure ways to connect to your account.

“We encourage you to tell friends and family about the risks of common scams, and revisit [Spectrum’s website] periodically to check for updates and warnings to protect you and those you care about,” the company said.

For more information about different types of scams, head to the United States’ government scam and fraud website.

