UAW workers divided on ratification of GM contract

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Despite pay increases with Ford, General Motors (GM), and Stellantis, UAW workers from several plants have rejected the Big Three’s proposed contracts.

Last week, union workers at GM’s truck plant voted against the tentative deal, and so has the company’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, and Lansing plants.

“Our plant, things are, things are going well. We had our rollout and ratification vote on Sunday and we passed it,” said UAW Local 362 President Tim Adcock.

In a vote that saw 65 percent of union workers vote yes and 35 percent vote no, optimism is growing for Adcock after ratifying the Big Three’s contract.

However, there are still some concerns and benefits that he said members were looking for.

“That work, life, family balance thing. There’s just nothing in there for that,” Adcock said.

On Monday, Ford’s largest plant in Kentucky voted down the contract, following in the same footprints as GM’s Flint assembly last Friday. This is leading to concerns that the path to work for union members may not be as smooth as once thought.

“We’re all unsure. What happens if it does fail? We would like it to be over with and behind us and get back to work,” Adcock said.

He said the majority of the members he’s spoken with want to put the strike behind them so that they can put their focus on other things, like family and the holidays. He said there are demands on the contract members would’ve rather seen.

“Hearing from my members, I feel like they are thinking that we need to make sure get medical and retirement for the people,” Adcock said.

Moving forward, a majority of union workers must vote in favor of the contract to pass it, which is something Adcock doesn’t think will be a problem.

“I think it will still pass, but we’ll have to wait and see on Friday morning I guess,” Adcock said.

Workers at UAW Local 668 from Saginaw’s metal casting operations also voted to ratify the tentative contract with GM, but over in Delta Township near Lansing, UAW Local 602 has voted overwhelmingly no on the tentative agreement with General Motors.

Between production and skilled trade workers, 61 percent voted against the new contract.

TV5 will have a full update on ratifications on Friday, Nov. 17 after all results of the UAW votes are in.

