Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023: 5 things you need to know

1. A police scene in Arenac Co. is now clear after the suspect shot themselves, Michigan State Police said. MSP West Branch troopers attempted a traffic stop near Twining before the person took off. The car became disabled and the driver threatened suicide. The person was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

2. Saginaw Metal Casting Operations workers and UAW Local 362 in Bay City voting to ratify the contract with General Motors. The deals with the Big Three could be at risk, as several plants have rejected some of the Big Three’s contracts. Voting for GM workers wraps up Friday.

3. The Flint City Council approved extending the city’s contract with its trash hauler, Priority Waste. It means the city will get a state grant of $4 million for new trash and recycling bins. The city needs to solicit bids for the carts and submit a grant-required management plan by the end of this month.

4. Today is opening day for firearm deer season and goes through Nov. 30. Parts of certain counties or entire counties have regulations on which types of firearms hunters can use. Other restriction changes in

the southern Lower Peninsula is the return of antler point restrictions on the second tag of the deer combo license, according to DNR. Check here for your hunting preview.

5. Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is this week. It’s an annual program that draws attention to the problems of hunger and homelessness. Participating groups spend the week holding a series of educational, service, fundraising, and advocacy events. East Side Soup Kitchen is collecting food on Nov. 15 in their “Feed the Van” event at Texas Roadhouse in Saginaw. The ESSK has a food distribution event set for Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

