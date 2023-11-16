$1B worth of knock-offs taken by authorities in New York in largest US counterfeit goods seizure

Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at...
Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at more than $1 billion.(US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York City have announced the largest U.S. seizure of counterfeit goods, consisting of handbags, shoes and other luxury merchandise valued at more than $1 billion.

Two people were charged with trafficking the knock-offs from a New York City storage unit and other locations from January through October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Photographs released by prosecutors showed shelves stacked with counterfeit wallets and bags in one location and handbags hanging from hooks from floor to ceiling in another.

“The seizures announced today consist of merchandise with over a billion dollars in estimated retail value, the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

The two men charged could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

