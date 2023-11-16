Child paralyzed in drive-by shooting; family looking for answers

A reward for information leading an arrest is being offered.
Crime Stoppers and a local family are offering a reward for information leading to a suspect who paralyzed a child during a drive-by shooting.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers and a local family are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who paralyzed a child during a drive-by shooting.

On May 8, 2021 about 4:40 a.m., a drive-by shooting at a home on Prospect Street in Flint critically injured a boy, who was 5-years-old at the time.

Police said cameras caught a 2006 to 2013 body-style Chevy Impala leaving the scene.

The shooting left the boy paralyzed, and his life altered forever as he now requires around-the-clock care due to his injuries.

The family said they want answers, justice, and increased awareness of violence that is happening in the community.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

