Congressman Kildee not seeking re-election

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced he will not be seeking re-election on Thursday, Nov. 16.

"I have decided to not seek re-election and will leave Congress at the end of my term on Jan. 3, 2025," Kildee said in a statement.

Kildee said being diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year prompted him to reassess his future and path, adding he had a successful surgery and is now cancer-free.

Kildee also said after spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren and contemplating the future, he decided the time had come for him to step back from public office.

You can read his entire statement below:

“I have decided to not seek re-election and will leave Congress at the end of my term on January 3, 2025.

I was first elected to public office when I was 18 years old. Nearly five decades later, I continue to love public service and the work I do every day. For most of this year, I saw myself continuing to serve and was actively planning another campaign. But there are times in all our lives that make you reassess your own future and path. For me, being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year was one of those moments. Thankfully, earlier this year I had successful surgery and I’m cancer-free.

But after spending time with my wife, children and grandchildren and contemplating our future, the time has come for me to step back from public office. Running for office, ultimately, is a personal decision first. And this was not an easy decision to make. But I know it’s the right one for me and for my family.

I am confident that Michigan will re-elect President Biden, entrust Democrats with legislative majorities and elect a Democrat to serve Michigan’s Eighth District after I retire from Congress. And while my name will not be on the ballot next November, I will be doing everything I can to help elect common sense, principled and results-oriented leaders.

It is a true honor to serve and represent my hometown of Flint and surrounding communities in Congress. I am grateful for the trust Michiganders have placed in me over the past six terms. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished for mid-Michigan and the country.

When Flint needed help during the water crisis, I spoke up—working with Republicans and Democrats to secure a federal aid package to replace lead pipes and expand health care for families and children. I’ve introduced and passed new laws to lower prescription drug costs and cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors, while continuing to push an insulin cap for all Americans. For years, I never gave up advocating for the release of political prisoners in Iran, and we secured the release of four Americans in 2016. Working together, I played an important role in passing transformational legislation to rebuild America’s roads and bridges and invest in good-paying manufacturing jobs that can support a family. We passed the largest ever investment to combat the climate crisis, including my law to expand electric vehicle manufacturing in America and lower costs for consumers. As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, I’ve worked to protect Social Security and Medicare, and make our tax code work better for working people. And I’ve made a continuous effort to bring back federal resources to mid-Michigan to support our local economy, provide affordable housing and expand after school programs. I’ve not been afraid to speak up on important issues, and work with Republicans when we agreed and could compromise to get things done.

I want to thank my incredible, talented, and truly dedicated staff. Many on my team have served alongside me since my first day in Congress. They have worked tirelessly alongside me to serve mid-Michigan. I’ve always told my staff that while I cast the vote on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, they too serve in Congress. I truly have the very best team and am grateful for their dedication to the district.

I want to thank my family, especially my amazing wife Jennifer, for allowing me to serve. Serving in Congress is a family effort that requires a lot of sacrifice, and I am so grateful to her for her help and support along the way. Traveling from Michigan to Washington most weeks of the year meant many nights away from home. To our children Ryan, Kenneth, and Katy, thank you for being wonderful and remarkable kids.

For the remainder of my term, I will continue bringing the same passion, work ethic and drive to help our community and my constituents. My congressional offices will remain open and available to assist anyone in the district who needs help.

As I have said many times: While I’ve been elected to numerous public roles, I’ve never felt like I’ve changed careers, because my job responsibilities have stayed the same: serving, working for, and representing the people who elected me. To my constituents, thank you for the honor and privilege of being your voice and advocate.

While I’m stepping back from elected office at the end of my term, I’m most definitely not retiring. I’m looking forward to a new chapter continuing to serve Flint and mid-Michigan, just outside of elected office.”

